Tesla reportedly hasn’t started driverless testing in Austin

Following months of speculation and hype, Tesla has reportedly yet to begin actual driverless testing of its robotaxis just weeks ahead of their planned deployment in Austin, Texas. According to a report in The Information, the electric vehicle maker and aspiring robotaxi firm has also been working with local emergency services to develop intervention plans should one of its vehicles fail or pose an obstacle.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?