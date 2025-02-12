Tesla receives largest state department contract of 2025

Tesla will receive US$400m for an “Armoured Tesla” project, posing another potential conflict of interest for its Chief Executive. By Stewart Burnett

The US State Department’s procurement forecast for 2025 reveals that Tesla will be the recipient of its largest contract: US$400m for a project titled “Armoured Tesla”. Little information about the contract is available, but it likely relates to the armoured technology first demonstrated in the Cybertruck.

