Tesla receives largest state department contract of 2025

The US State Department’s procurement forecast for 2025 reveals that Tesla will be the recipient of its largest contract: US$400m for a project titled “Armoured Tesla”. Little information about the contract is available, but it likely relates to the armoured technology first demonstrated in the Cybertruck.
