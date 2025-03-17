Tesla offers free FSD for one month to wary Chinese drivers

Tesla announced on 17 March 2025 that it would offer one month of free ‘Full Self-Driving’ FSD to Chinese customers that have downloaded the latest vehicle software update. The development comes on the heels of a series of developments that indicate the US automaker is facing protracted struggles to gain a foothold within China’s burgeoning self-driving segment.
