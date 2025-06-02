Tesla not keen on Indian EV production, says union minister

Tesla has no plans to manufacture its electric vehicles (EVs) in India despite the country's new EV policy designed to attract foreign automakers, said Heavy Industries Minister HD Kumaraswamy on 2 June. While the automaker is currently gearing for its long-expected market launch over the summer, local production is not part of its immediate strategy.
