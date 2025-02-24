Tesla may deploy FSD-lite update for China in coming days

Tesla is preparing a software update for its Chinese customers that will unlock advanced driver-assistance capabilities akin to its US Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta, sources told Bloomberg on 24 February 2025. The update, which is planned for launch in the next few days, will allow drivers to experience limited driver-assistance features on city streets only.
