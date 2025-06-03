Tesla marks fifth consecutive month of Europe sales decline

Tesla’s struggles in Europe are beginning to look less like a Model Y production blip, and more like a collapse in demand. By Stewart Burnett

Tesla's European sales extended their decline for a fifth consecutive month in May, with particularly severe drops in key markets as buyers continue feeling repelled by Elon Musk and drawn towards local and Chinese alternatives. In France, deliveries plunged 67% to just 721 vehicles—Tesla's worst monthly performance there in over three years—while Portugal sales crashed 68% to 292 units, even as the country's overall electric vehicle (EV) market grew 24%.

