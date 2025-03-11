Tesla facing investigation from Transport Canada over rebates

The Minister of Transport Canada has announced plans to investigate Tesla after a last-minute surge in rebate requests were filed in the final three days of the country’s electric vehicle (EV) tax rebate scheme. Over the course of a single weekend, the EV maker filed a highly unusual 8,653 sales—more than in the entirety of Q1 2024—netting it more than CA$43m (US$29.8m).
