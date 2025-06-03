Tesla faces self-driving quandary with disgruntled HW3 owners

Tesla faces a looming crisis over its Hardware 3 (HW3) self-driving computers after Chief Executive Elon Musk admitted in January 2025 that the system cannot support full autonomous driving capabilities, breaking promises made to millions of customers since 2016. The admission affects approximately four million vehicles globally, with hundreds of thousands of owners having paid up to US$15,000 for Full Self-Driving (FSD) packages over the past nine years.