Tesla faces CA sales suspension over self-driving claims

Tesla could see sales suspended for 30 days in its home state as well as restitution as scrutiny over its self-driving marketing grows. By Stewart Burnett

Tesla is facing a 30-day suspension of its California dealer licence as state regulators pursue false advertising claims over the automaker's Autopilot and Full Self-Driving systems. The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is seeking both suspension of sales and restitution payments, alleging Tesla marketed driver-assistance technology as capable of autonomous operation when the systems require constant human supervision.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news/tesla-faces-ca-sales-suspension-over-self-driving-claims/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here