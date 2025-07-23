Tesla faces CA sales suspension over self-driving claims

Tesla is facing a 30-day suspension of its California dealer licence as state regulators pursue false advertising claims over the automaker's Autopilot and Full Self-Driving systems. The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is seeking both suspension of sales and restitution payments, alleging Tesla marketed driver-assistance technology as capable of autonomous operation when the systems require constant human supervision.
