Tesla drops the FSD brand in China

Mere days after announcing it had halted the rollout—and accompanying one-month free trial—of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta in China, Tesla has changed the name. The branding ‘FSD’ has been dropped entirely; instead it will be called ‘Intelligent Assisted Driving’ to better align with strict new regulations that govern how automakers market their autonomous driving software.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?