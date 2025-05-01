Tesla denies WSJ report about Musk succession planning

Tesla has denied reports that its board has been searching for a successor to Elon Musk as Chief Executive, following a report by The Wall Street Journal that it began contacting recruitment firms to begin the process in March 2025. In a statement on Musk’s social platform X, Tesla Chair Robyn Denholm lambasted the report, calling it “absolutely false” and emphasising that the board remains “highly confident” in Musk’s leadership.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?