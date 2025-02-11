Tesla begins mass production at its Shanghai megafactory

Tesla is looking to diversify its business operations in China as competition for the EV segment heats up. By Stewart Burnett

On 11 February 2025, Tesla officially began production of energy storage batteries at its Shanghai battery megafactory. The pure electric vehicle (EV) brand will ramp up production during Q1 with the aim of reaching annual production of 10,000 Megapacks annually, representing roughly 40 GwH of capacity.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news/tesla-begins-mass-production-at-its-shanghai-megafactory/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here