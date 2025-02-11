Tesla begins mass production at its Shanghai megafactory

On 11 February 2025, Tesla officially began production of energy storage batteries at its Shanghai battery megafactory. The pure electric vehicle (EV) brand will ramp up production during Q1 with the aim of reaching annual production of 10,000 Megapacks annually, representing roughly 40 GwH of capacity.
