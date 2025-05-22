Tesla autonomy lead: we’re ‘lagging’ two years behind Waymo

Tesla’s head of self-driving, Ashok Elluswamy, has admitted in an appearance on the Gobinath podcast that the company’s autonomous driving programe is “a couple of years” behind Waymo. Despite delays stretching the better part of the last decade, Elluswamy reiterated Tesla’s cost advantage, which he believes will enable faster scaling once its technology matures.
