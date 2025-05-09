Tesla attempt to trademark ‘Robotaxi’ rejected by US PTO

Tesla’s application for the “Cybercab” trademark has also been halted due to conflicts with other “Cyber-” trademarks. By Stewart Burnett

Tesla’s attempt to trademark the term “Robotaxi” for its as-yet-unreleased autonomous vehicles has been rejected by the US Patent and Trademark Office (US PTO) for being too generic, according to a new report by TechCrunch. The US PTO deemed the term “merely descriptive,” noting that it has been used generically by other companies for more than a decade.

