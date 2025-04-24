Terawatt opens first medium and heavy-duty charging hub in CA

Terawatt’s ecosystem of truck charging infrastructure around California continues ot expand. By Stewart Burnett

Terawatt Infrastructure has launched its first medium- and heavy-duty truck charging hub in Rancho Dominguez, California, located 12 miles from the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles. The site, designed to support e-truck fleets coming in and out of the ports, includes 20 pull-through and bobtail DC fast charging stalls with a total capacity of seven megawatts—enough to charge up to 125 trucks daily. 

