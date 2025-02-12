Teamsters demands safety driver laws for commercial AVs

Teamsters has called upon the state of Maryland to pass HB 439, which will require a safety driver in vehicles over 10,000 pounds. By Stewart Burnett

The Teamsters Union has called for the state of Maryland’s House of Delegates to pass House Bill (HB 439), which would require a human operator in any vehicle weighing over 10,000 pounds. This would amount to an effective ban on fully autonomous medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the state.

