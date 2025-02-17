Tata pledges to double India’s charge points by 2027

Tata will begin to deploy its Mega Charger network along key highways and major cities in Q1 2025. By Stewart Burnett

Tata Motors’ electric vehicle (EV) subdivision Tata.ev has announced an initiative to deploy 400,000 public charge points in India by 2027. Building upon its success to date selling 200,000 EVs domestically, Tata has pledged to more than double the number of public chargers currently available in the country. 

