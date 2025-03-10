Synopsys and Vector Informatik partner to accelerate SDVs

The partnership will offer pre-integrated solutions that aim to reduce the cost and time associated with software development. By Stewart Burnett

Automation company Synopsys has announced a strategic collaboration with engineering firm Vector Informatik to advance the realisation of software-defined vehicles (SDVs). The partnership will deliver pre-integrated solutions that combine Vector’s software-driven factory expertise with Synopsys’ digital twins expertise to accelerate automaker software development.

