Synopsys and Vector Informatik partner to accelerate SDVs

Automation company Synopsys has announced a strategic collaboration with engineering firm Vector Informatik to advance the realisation of software-defined vehicles (SDVs). The partnership will deliver pre-integrated solutions that combine Vector’s software-driven factory expertise with Synopsys’ digital twins expertise to accelerate automaker software development.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?