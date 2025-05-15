Subaru rethinks EV strategy, supply chain over tariff fears

Subaru has announced plans to reevaluate its electric vehicle (EV) strategy and supply chain in response to the US’ erratic trade policies, which it fears could cost it up to US$2.5bn in 2025 alone. The Japanese automaker is also expanding production in the US to mitigate the impact of these tariffs, while separately working to address declining global sales.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?