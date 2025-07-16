Steyr wins deal to build EU e-trucks for China’s Superpanther

Steyr Automotive has won a contract manufacturing agreement to produce e-trucks for Chinese truckmaker SuperPanther in Austria, enabling the latter’s strategic entry into the European market. The partnership combines Steyr's manufacturing expertise with SuperPanther's electric drive technology to meet growing European demand for sustainable heavy-duty transport.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?