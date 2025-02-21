Stellantis announces SAE Level 3 autonomous driving launch

Stellantis has announced the launch of its first automated driving system (ADS) developed in-house, STLA AutoDrive, capable of allowing hands-free and eyes-off SAE Level 3 autonomous driving at speeds of up to 60 km/h. The ADS is designed to serve commuters and drivers in dense urban areas, and is now ready for deployment across Stellantis-branded passenger vehicles.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?