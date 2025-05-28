Stellantis and Amazon “winding down” software partnership

Amazon and Stellantis are in the process of “winding down” their SmartCockpit software partnership which intended to transform the driving experience, the companies confirmed to Reuters on 28 May. The project serves as the latest example of legacy automakers struggling to build expertise on software-defined vehicles, even extended to Silicon Valley partnerships.
