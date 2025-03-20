Spirii, Travis team up to improve Europe e-truck charging

The partnership aims to expand e-truck charging infrastructure while also making it easier to plan e-truck routes. By Stewart Burnett

Charging solutions firm Spirii and truck service provider Travis have partnered to offer a new all-in-one charging solution for operators looking to deploy infrastructure for commercial vehicles. The two companies hope the partnership will ease some of the difficulties around e-truck adoption, including making it easier to incorporate charging stations into trucking routes and allowing timeslots to be booked in advance.

