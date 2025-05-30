S&P lowers Volvo Cars’ outlook

S&P Global Ratings has lowered its outlook on Volvo Cars to negative from stable, warning that the company will face a number of significant headwinds in the coming years. US tariffs, growing competition in China, a potential revision of electric vehicle (EV) tax credits, and a 2027 sales ban on cars by Chinese-controlled automakers are all expected to impact growth prospects between 2025 and 2027.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?