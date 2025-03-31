South Australia orders 60 Scania e-buses, plots decarbonisation

South Australia will deploy 60 Scania e-buses through H1 2026, with broader decarbonisation plans underway with Mott MacDonald and WSP. By Stewart Burnett

In one of the most substantial developments in Australia’s efforts to decarbonise its transportation fleets, the state of South Australia has announced it will order 60 new e-buses from Scania, to be deployed through H2 2025 and H1 2026. The state government has also appointed two global engineering advisory firms—Mott MacDonald and WSP—to develop detailed plans for a comprehensive zero-emission passenger transport network.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news/south-australia-orders-60-scania-e-buses-plots-decarbonisation/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here