South Australia orders 60 Scania e-buses, plots decarbonisation

In one of the most substantial developments in Australia’s efforts to decarbonise its transportation fleets, the state of South Australia has announced it will order 60 new e-buses from Scania, to be deployed through H2 2025 and H1 2026. The state government has also appointed two global engineering advisory firms—Mott MacDonald and WSP—to develop detailed plans for a comprehensive zero-emission passenger transport network.
