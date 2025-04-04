Hesai to supply LiDAR for multiple Dubai robotaxi fleets

Hesai will supply LiDARs for WeRide’s upcoming robotaxi fleet in Dubai, following a previous announcement it would supply Baidu’s fleet. By Stewart Burnett

Chinese sensor manufacturer Hesai has announced its LiDAR technology will be used to power WeRide and Uber’s upcoming robotaxi fleet in Dubai. Each of the 1,000 planned robotaxis will be equipped with four of the manufacturer’s automotive-grade LiDAR sensors, potentially marking the first deployment of the company’s sensors outside of China.

Another deployment of robotaxis in Dubai could beat WeRide and Uber to the punch; Hesai also announced on 31 March it would supply LiDAR sensors for Baidu’s upcoming fleet. Mercedes-Benz is also expected to tap the supplier to use its sensors in global vehicles—a decision Reuters reported in March took months of deliberation due to geopolitical concerns.

Hesai has experienced a whirlwind year and growing international attention due in part to its exponential annual growth. Chief Executive Yifan Li noted in his 2025 outlook that Hesai had reached a monthly production rate of 100,000 units in December 2024. For the full year, it sold just over 500,000 LiDAR sensors, well over double the 222,000 it sold in 2023. It expects sales revenue of between CN¥3bn-CN¥3.5bn (US$410-$480m) for 2025, a substantial increase over the CN¥2.08bn it reported in 2024.

Among Hesai’s advantages are the affordability and scalability of its technology. However, the company is cognisant of the potential controversy associated with Chinese connected car technology suppliers. To this end, Yifan has detailed plans for international expansion with the goal of supplying global automakers.

“Our clients who are hoping to diffuse the risks have found it a wise approach,” remarked Yifan in a 17 March interview with The Financial Times. He further explained that a diversified supply chain would also help to secure the company’s business against future potential disruptions and “avoid risks related to geopolitics and tariffs”. No locations for overseas production were mentioned.