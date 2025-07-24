SMMT: UK auto production down 15% in 2025, recovery in 2026

Both passenger car and commercial vehicle production have been affected by geopolitical events. By Stewart Burnett

UK vehicle production will fall 15% to 755,000 units in 2025 due to global trade disruption and economic uncertainty, according to Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) data. The industry association expects a partial 6.4% recovery in 2026 (encompassing both passenger cars and commercial vehicles), returning output above 800,000 units as a new trade agreement with the US and supportive government policy measures take effect.

