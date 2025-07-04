SMMT: EV and e-LCV sales up, still not meeting UK targets

New data from the UK’s SMMT is in: new car registrations rose 6.7% in June with electric vehicles (EVs) jumping 39.1% to reach a quarter of the market, whilst the overall van market shrank for the seventh consecutive month with registrations down 14.8%. Despite noteworthy growth for EVs, both market segments remain significantly below government-mandated EV targets, with passenger cars at 21.6% versus the prescribed 28% and vans at just 8.6% versus 16%.