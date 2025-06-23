Senate parliamentarian blocks GOP bid to scrap USPS EVs

Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough has ruled Republicans cannot force the US Postal Service to scrap its 7,200 electric vehicles (EVs) through simple majority vote, requiring instead a 60-vote supermajority. The ruling protects USPS's fleet—Senate Republicans only possess a 52-seat majority—amid widening efforts by the GOP to decisively reverse the Biden administration’s electrification agenda.
