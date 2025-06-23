Senate parliamentarian blocks GOP bid to scrap USPS EVs

The USPS warned previously that scrapping the 7,200 EVs in its fleet would cost US$1.5bn and hamper its ability to deliver goods. By Stewart Burnett

Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough has ruled Republicans cannot force the US Postal Service to scrap its 7,200 electric vehicles (EVs) through simple majority vote, requiring instead a 60-vote supermajority. The ruling protects USPS's fleet—Senate Republicans only possess a 52-seat majority—amid widening efforts by the GOP to decisively reverse the Biden administration’s electrification agenda.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news/senate-parliamentarian-blocks-gop-bid-to-scrap-usps-evs/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here