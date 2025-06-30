Senate bill ending CAFE fines advances

A Republican proposal for the elimination of fines for failure to comply with the Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards is moving ahead. The Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation confirmed on 27 June that the provision, included within the Commerce Committee’s portion of the budget reconciliation bill, had been reviewed by the parliamentarian and been allowed to proceed.
