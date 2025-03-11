Scania secures second battery supplier in case Northvolt fails

Scania remains confident that Northvolt will continue to meet its modest demand for e-truck batteries, but has a backup just in case. By Stewart Burnett

Swedish truck maker Scania told Reuters on 10 March 2025 that it had secured an as-yet-unnamed second battery supplier. This secondary supplier will provide a failsafe should Northvolt—the struggling European battery manufacturer in which Scania is a major stakeholder and that is currently undergoing bankruptcy protection—prove unable to meet its supply commitments.

