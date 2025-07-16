SAIC’s all-new MG4 enters production ahead of August debut

Some questions surrounding the new MG4 remain unanswered, including suggestions that it will incorporate solid state battery technology. By Stewart Burnett

Chinese state-owned SAIC has kicked off mass production of the redesigned MG4 electric hatchback at its factory in Nanjing facility, with the first units rolling off the assembly line ahead of an official market debut scheduled for August. The second-generation model features styling inspired by MG's Cyberster, incorporating a sculpted front fascia, separated headlamp units and an illuminated front emblem.

