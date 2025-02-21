SAIC partners with Huawei to co-develop smart EVs

Chinese state-owned automaker SAIC announced on 21 February it would partner with electronics giant Huawei to co-develop “globally competitive” AI-enhanced electric vehicles (EVs), possibly under a new brand called Shangjie. In a statement, SAIC detailed that the deal will see the two companies cooperate in areas including manufacturing, supply chain management and sales services.
