SAIC partners with Huawei to co-develop smart EVs

SAIC becomes the latest automaker to enter an EV development alliance with the Chinese technology giant. By Stewart Burnett

Chinese state-owned automaker SAIC announced on 21 February it would partner with electronics giant Huawei to co-develop “globally competitive” AI-enhanced electric vehicles (EVs), possibly under a new brand called Shangjie. In a statement, SAIC detailed that the deal will see the two companies cooperate in areas including manufacturing, supply chain management and sales services.

