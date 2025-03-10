Russia the latest country to clamp down on Chinese imports

Russia is the latest country to try to curb the influx of low-cost Chinese cars. In the wake of widespread sanctions from the West and multiple Western automakers exiting the Russian car market, Chinese sales have increased by more than sevenfold since 2022; now, the country is trying to weaken their impact doubling ‘recycling fees’—a local analogue to tariffs—to around RBS 667,000 (US$7,500).