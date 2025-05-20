Rocsys and Einride team up for hands-free autonomous charging

Hands-free charging firm Rocsys and freight technology company Einride have demonstrated the feasibility of autonomous charging for electrified freight vehicles at AstaZero Proving Ground in Sweden. The test, part of the EU-funded MODI project, showcased how Rocsys’ hands-free charging technology can be integrated into wider autonomous driving operations.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?