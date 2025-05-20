Rocsys and Einride team up for hands-free autonomous charging

Hands-free charging is seen as a key enabler of autonomous driving, particularly robotaxi and commercial vehicle fleets. Stewart Burnett

Hands-free charging firm Rocsys and freight technology company Einride have demonstrated the feasibility of autonomous charging for electrified freight vehicles at AstaZero Proving Ground in Sweden. The test, part of the EU-funded MODI project, showcased how Rocsys’ hands-free charging technology can be integrated into wider autonomous driving operations.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news/rocsys-and-einride-team-up-for-hands-free-autonomous-charging/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here