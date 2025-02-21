Rivian posts Q4 gross profit, but warns of a difficult 2025

Rivian expects to sell less vehicles in 2025 as tariffs threaten increased costs and changes to customer demand. By Stewart Burnett

Electric vehicle (EV) brand Rivian posted its Q4 2024 results on 21 February, achieving as promised its first quarterly gross profit since commencing production (US$170m) alongside a net loss of US$743m. Full-year deliveries sat at 51,579, but the automaker warned shareholders to manage expectations for 2025, forecasting a “modest” gross profit and deliveries in the range of 46,000-51,000.

