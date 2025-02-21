Rivian posts Q4 gross profit, but warns of a difficult 2025

Electric vehicle (EV) brand Rivian posted its Q4 2024 results on 21 February, achieving as promised its first quarterly gross profit since commencing production (US$170m) alongside a net loss of US$743m. Full-year deliveries sat at 51,579, but the automaker warned shareholders to manage expectations for 2025, forecasting a “modest” gross profit and deliveries in the range of 46,000-51,000.
