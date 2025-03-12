Rivian launches new hands-free driving feature for Gen 2 EVs

Rivian’s latest software update expands the capabilities of its Enhanced Highway Assist system, with more improvements planned for 2026. By Stewart Burnett

In its latest software update, Rivian has deployed a range of fairly substantial new features, perhaps the most noteworthy of which is a new hands-free driving function as part of its Enhanced Highway Assist system. The update, which is currently exclusive to second-generation R1 vehicles, will enable drivers to take their hands off the wheel on “compatible highways” spanning a cumulative 135,000 miles across North America.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news/rivian-launches-new-hands-free-driving-feature-for-gen-2-evs/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here