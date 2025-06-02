Rivian 2025.18 update details emerge

Rivian is bringing two-factor authentication and a range of other features in its latest OTA update. By Stewart Burnett

Rivian is rolling out software update 2025.18 to employees ahead of public release, introducing a range of new features including multi-factor drive authentication and a comprehensive energy app for R1S and R1T models. The update, first spotted by Riviantrackr on 30 May, brings significant charging improvements across all battery pack variants, with Gen 2 vehicles (those made in 2025) receiving enhanced charge rates and reduced 10-80% charging times.

