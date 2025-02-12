Rimac’s Verne begins construction of Croatia robotaxi plant

Verne, a subsidiary of Croatian premium electric vehicle (EV) brand Rimac, has kicked off construction of its robotaxi plant near Zagreb. Production of the company’s two-seater autonomous vehicles without pedals or steering wheels is slated to begin at the plant in 2026.
