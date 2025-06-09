Reuters: Tesla blocking access to Austin robotaxi records

Tesla is blocking the city of Austin from releasing public records about its robotaxi operations to Reuters, as the automaker prepares to launch self-driving vehicles in the Texas capital as soon as next week. The news agency requested two years of communications between Tesla and Austin officials in February, following CEO Elon Musk's announcement that Austin would host the robotaxi experiment.
