Reuters: Stellantis abandoning battery plans for Termoli plant

Stellantis planned to retool its Termoli plant for battery production, but now it is moving to dual-clutch transmissions for hybrids. By Stewart Burnett

Stellantis-led joint venture (JV) ACC has abandoned plans to retool its combustion engine plant in Termoli, Italy, into a 40 GW/h battery gigafactory. Instead, ACC will adapt the site to produce electrified dual-clutch transmissions (eCDTs) for hybrid vehicles, according to a 17 February 2025 report by Reuters.

