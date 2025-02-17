Reuters: Stellantis abandoning battery plans for Termoli plant

Stellantis-led joint venture (JV) ACC has abandoned plans to retool its combustion engine plant in Termoli, Italy, into a 40 GW/h battery gigafactory. Instead, ACC will adapt the site to produce electrified dual-clutch transmissions (eCDTs) for hybrid vehicles, according to a 17 February 2025 report by Reuters.
