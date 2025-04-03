Reuters: Ford plans “From America, For America” car discounts

Ford is reportedly looking to capitalise on its strong domestic manufacturing and high margins on certain models. By Stewart Burnett

The same day President Trump’s punishing 25% tariffs on foreign-made vehicles go into effect, Ford plans to announce discounts on a variety of models, according to a Reuters report. Three sources told the outlet that, beginning on 3 April, the US automaker will lean on its “healthy inventory” to offer US car buyers thousands of dollars off their vehicles.

