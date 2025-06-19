Reuters: Ferrari delays second EV to 2028, “zero” demand

Ferrari has delayed its second fully-electric model from 2026 to at least 2028 due to lack of demand for high-performance luxury EVs, Reuters reported on 18 June, citing two sources familiar with the matter. The Italian supercar maker faces weak market interest, but will forge ahead with its first electric vehicle (EV) launch, the Elettrica, scheduled for spring 2026.
