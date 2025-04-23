Reuters: BYD in midst of deep reform of European operation

BYD has been hard at work poaching local market experts from other automakers, most notably Stellantis. By Stewart Burnett

A series of strategic errors is pushing Chinese new energy vehicle (NEV) giant BYD to overhaul its European operations, according to a 23 April 2025 report by Reuters. Several current and former executives told the outlet that the automaker will substantially expand its dealership network, widen its portfolio of hybrid offerings, and work to poach executives from major European brands with hefty pay packages.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news/reuters-byd-in-midst-of-deep-reform-of-european-operation/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here