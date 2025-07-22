Reuters: BYD delaying EV mass production in Hungary

BYD will reportedly delay mass production of electric vehicles (EVs) at its €4bn (US$4.7bn) plant in Szeged, Hungary, according to a 22 July 2025 report by Reuters. Anonymous sources told the publication that the date had been pushed back to 2026—originally H2 2025—and the factory would operate at significantly less than the 150,000 upa initially cited for at least two years.