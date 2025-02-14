Research team develops degraded battery restoration tech

A team of researchers at Fudan University, China, have developed what they described as a breakthrough “precision therapy” technology that can restore life into electric vehicle (EV) batteries nearing or at the end of their useful lives. The team has developed a lithium carrier molecule that can be injected into degraded batteries to replenish lost lithium ions, allowing them to retain near-factory performance even after 12,000 to 60,000 cycles.
