Report: Tesla begins approval process for CA robotaxi service

Tesla is seeking approval from the California state government to begin offering local robotaxi services, marking the latest development in the electric vehicle (EV) brand’s slower-than-expected march towards autonomous driving. It now has approval to conduct testing with the presence of a safety driver, but currently lacks, and has yet to apply for, driverless testing in the state, Bloomberg reported on 26 February 2025.
