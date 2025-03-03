Report: Honda relocates next-gen Civic production to Indiana

Reuters reported on 3 March 2025 that Honda will shift its planned production of the next-generation hybrid Civic from a plant in Mexico to one in Indiana as fears of long-term import tariffs loom over North American automotive. Three sources familiar with the matter told the outlet that the vehicle’s planned launch date of November 2027 will also be pushed to May 2028.
