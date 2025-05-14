Renesas partners with Indian govt on semiconductors

Renesas is positioning itself to be at the forefront of Renesas’ booming semiconductor industry. By Stewart Burnett

Renesas Electronics Corporation has announced a new partnership with India’s Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology to accelerate local innovation in the semiconductor sector. The collaboration focuses on supporting startups and fostering industry-academia partnerships, aiming to drive advancements in Very Large Scale Integration (VLSI) and embedded semiconductor systems.

