Proterra unveils H2-23 battery and Onyx Series for heavy-duty

Proterra continues its fleet electrification ambitions in its second life as a Volvo-owned battery maker. By Stewart Burnett

Former commercial vehicle manufacturer (now Volvo-owned battery maker) Proterra has unveiled its H2-23 battery pack, part of the Onyx Strata series, designed to electrify Class 8 trucks and other heavy-duty commercial vehicles. Boasting “industry-leading” energy density and scalability, the H2-23 aims to facilitate the electrification of heavy-duty vehicles by enabling longer ranges and better energy efficiency.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news/proterra-unveils-h2-23-battery-and-onyx-series-for-heavy-duty/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here