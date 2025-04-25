Proterra unveils H2-23 battery and Onyx Series for heavy-duty

Former commercial vehicle manufacturer (now Volvo-owned battery maker) Proterra has unveiled its H2-23 battery pack, part of the Onyx Strata series, designed to electrify Class 8 trucks and other heavy-duty commercial vehicles. Boasting “industry-leading” energy density and scalability, the H2-23 aims to facilitate the electrification of heavy-duty vehicles by enabling longer ranges and better energy efficiency.
